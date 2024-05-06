A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Martha's Vineyard man scores major lottery win after playing 'Jaws' instant game

Resident inspired to play as 1975 thriller was filmed on the island

Published May 6, 2024 at 7:51pm

(FOX NEWS) -- The Massachusetts State Lottery has given out another $1 million prize and the winner is "gonna need" a bigger wallet.

Gecimar Silva is now the third grand prize winner of the Massachusetts Lottery's "Jaws" instant game, which became available for purchase on March 26, Massachusetts Lottery officials announced in a recent press release.

Silva has lived on Martha's Vineyard for 18 years and was inspired to buy the "Jaws"-themed lottery ticket since the Academy Award-winning movie was filmed on the island, he told lottery officials.

Read the full story ›

