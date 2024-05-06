Martha's Vineyard man scores major lottery win after playing 'Jaws' instant game

(FOX NEWS) -- The Massachusetts State Lottery has given out another $1 million prize and the winner is "gonna need" a bigger wallet.

Gecimar Silva is now the third grand prize winner of the Massachusetts Lottery's "Jaws" instant game, which became available for purchase on March 26, Massachusetts Lottery officials announced in a recent press release.

JAWS Second Chance Drawing 1 entry deadline is Monday, April 15, 2024 at 3 p.m. In order to submit entries, you will need to have a registered Mass Lottery Player Account. Don’t have an account yet? Register now > https://t.co/lOhsSR9vWR#MassLottery#Jaws#SecondChance pic.twitter.com/Wo24NztMIP — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) April 8, 2024

Silva has lived on Martha's Vineyard for 18 years and was inspired to buy the "Jaws"-themed lottery ticket since the Academy Award-winning movie was filmed on the island, he told lottery officials.

