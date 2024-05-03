Massive bee swarm shuts down baseball game, forced evacuations

(TRENDING SUBJECT) – An unexpected delay occurred before the Arizona Diamondbacks took on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. The start of the game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. local time, was postponed for more than 90 minutes due to a swarm of bees behind home plate. The situation caused a temporary evacuation of seats in a few sections of the stadium while beekeeper Matt Hilton worked to remove the bees from the field of play safely.

The Diamondbacks were forced to make a last-minute change to their starting lineup, with Jordan Montgomery being replaced by Brandon Hughes due to the delay. This was not an isolated incident, as several Spring Training games in Arizona have also been disrupted by swarms of bees, likely attributed to the extreme desert heat.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Despite the presence of a retractable roof at Chase Field, it was open on Tuesday night, allowing the bees to enter the stadium. The decision to open or close the roof is usually based on weather conditions, but in this case, it led to an unexpected delay.

Read the full story ›