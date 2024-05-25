Massive snowstorm keeps routes to Yellowstone shut down

(COWBOY STATE DAILY) – The National Park Service (NPS) and the Montana Department of Transportation (MDOT) hoped to open the Beartooth Highway for Memorial Day weekend. Mother Nature had other plans.

MDOT announced that the opening of the Beartooth Highway, scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, has been delayed because of “deep, drifting snow.” “It's my understanding that they are seeing a lot of snow,” said Charity Burns, MDOT spokesperson.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Absaroka and Beartooth mountains until midnight Thursday. U.S. Highway 212 — aka the Beartooth Highway — could see up to 2 feet of snow and wind gusts as high as 35 mph, with more snow expected over the weekend.

