A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.WICKED WEATHER

Massive snowstorm keeps routes to Yellowstone shut down

Still winter in some parts of the Rocky Mountain West

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 25, 2024 at 5:30pm

(COWBOY STATE DAILY) – The National Park Service (NPS) and the Montana Department of Transportation (MDOT) hoped to open the Beartooth Highway for Memorial Day weekend. Mother Nature had other plans.

MDOT announced that the opening of the Beartooth Highway, scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, has been delayed because of “deep, drifting snow.” “It's my understanding that they are seeing a lot of snow,” said Charity Burns, MDOT spokesperson.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Absaroka and Beartooth mountains until midnight Thursday. U.S. Highway 212 — aka the Beartooth Highway — could see up to 2 feet of snow and wind gusts as high as 35 mph, with more snow expected over the weekend.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Massive snowstorm keeps routes to Yellowstone shut down
Palestinians stranded in Gaza after paying Egypt $5,000 each to flee
The Gaza War has become a war on Jewish books and authors
Pro-Biden strategist dismisses dismal polling numbers as 'just wrong'
Prep school's anti-Semitism report admits faculty blamed 'wealthy, influential Jewish parents' for tension
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×