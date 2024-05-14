A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Massive traffic homicide investigation': At least 8 dead, dozens hospitalized in Florida bus crash

Vehicle packed with migrant farm workers

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 14, 2024 at 3:46pm

(WESH-TV) -- OCALA, Fla. -- A crash on SR-40 in Ocala involving a bus killed eight people and hospitalized dozens of others on Tuesday, Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, eight of those people are critically injured. In total, FHP has reported 53 total patients in this massive crash.

"There is high probability this may be beyond eight fatalities," Lt. Patrick Riordan with FHP said during a press conference.

Read the full story ›

