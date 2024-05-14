'Massive traffic homicide investigation': At least 8 dead, dozens hospitalized in Florida bus crash

(WESH-TV) -- OCALA, Fla. -- A crash on SR-40 in Ocala involving a bus killed eight people and hospitalized dozens of others on Tuesday, Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, eight of those people are critically injured. In total, FHP has reported 53 total patients in this massive crash.

View of the scene where bus crashed, killing 8 people in Marion County. Bus is on its side in a horse farm. 8 others critically injured. #WESH pic.twitter.com/lJgX62sGPZ — Bob Hazen WESH (@HazenWESH) May 14, 2024

"There is high probability this may be beyond eight fatalities," Lt. Patrick Riordan with FHP said during a press conference.

Read the full story ›