Maternity home celebrates 25 years of helping moms, babies

Road 2 Hope Maternity Homes has served pregnant women for a quarter of a century, offering programs that help them not only choose life during unexpected pregnancies but also teaches them how to manage various aspects of life, from childrearing to relationships to work.

“Looking back at the thousands of lives, over 25 years, that may not be alive today if it weren’t for their time at this ministry is something to be very thankful for,” Road 2 Hope President and CEO Leona Bicknese told Pregnancy Help News. “We know there are hundreds of babies that were at great risk, and many of the pregnant women have said, ‘I wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for you guys.’”

