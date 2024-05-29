Mayor of major city says criminals should not be prosecuted for theft

(FOX NEWS) – Boston Mayor Michelle Wu advocated a soft-on-crime agenda by pushing to abolish the gang registry and arguing that criminal behavior – such as theft – should not be prosecuted.

Prior to being elected mayor, Wu filled out the "2021 Boston Mayoral Candidate Questionnaire" from Progressive Massachusetts, a 501c4 nonprofit organization that tracks and ranks how progressive elected officials are. According to its website, the group "intends to transform Massachusetts into a bold laboratory for progressive state initiatives."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In the document, Wu outlined her most progressive commitments, including her support for noncitizens voting in Boston's local elections.

Read the full story ›