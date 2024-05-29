A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Scandals U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED

Mayor of major city says criminals should not be prosecuted for theft

Progressive commitments include abolishing gang registry

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 29, 2024 at 5:50pm

(FOX NEWS) – Boston Mayor Michelle Wu advocated a soft-on-crime agenda by pushing to abolish the gang registry and arguing that criminal behavior – such as theft – should not be prosecuted.

Prior to being elected mayor, Wu filled out the "2021 Boston Mayoral Candidate Questionnaire" from Progressive Massachusetts, a 501c4 nonprofit organization that tracks and ranks how progressive elected officials are. According to its website, the group "intends to transform Massachusetts into a bold laboratory for progressive state initiatives."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In the document, Wu outlined her most progressive commitments, including her support for noncitizens voting in Boston's local elections.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mayor of major city says criminals should not be prosecuted for theft
After Libertarians nominate far leftist, party chair seems to support Trump
China unveils advanced brain-computer interface implant
Nearly a million evacuated as cyclone batters Bangladesh, India
Agents arrest 10 members of infamous Venezuelan prison gang at Southern border
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×