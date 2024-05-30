A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldCRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Mayoral candidate assassinated at point-blank range at campaign rally

Gunned down in front of hundreds of supporters

Published May 30, 2024 at 3:36pm

(NEW YORK POST) – A mayoral candidate in Mexico was assassinated in the middle of a campaign rally late Wednesday – with disturbing video showing a gunman shooting him in the back of the head at point-blank range. Alfredo Cabrera was gunned down in front of hundreds of supporters in the town of Coyuca de Benitez in the southern state of Guerrero as he was making the final stop of his campaign, officials and local media said.

Footage of the ordeal showed Cabrera shaking hands with a supporter just seconds before his attacker brazenly approached from behind and pointed the firearm at his head.

The gunman fired off a slew of shots as terrified supporters screamed out. Cabrera was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities are still hunting his killer.

Read the full story ›

