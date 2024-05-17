A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsSCIENCE IS AMAZING

Meet Freak: The smart robot revolutionizing robotics

Possesses remarkable human-like abilities

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 17, 2024 at 12:11pm

(U.S. NEWSPER) – A groundbreaking new robot named “Freak” has been unveiled in China, showcasing remarkable human-like abilities. Designed to mimic human actions and thoughts, Freak represents a significant leap forward in the realm of intelligent robots. With its advanced robotics technology, Freak can learn from its environment, adapt to new situations, and perform tasks that traditionally require human intelligence.

One of Freak’s standout features is its highly flexible spine and limbs, enabling it to move and interact with objects in ways previously thought impossible for robots. Equipped with sophisticated sensors and cameras, Freak can perceive and understand its surroundings, mirroring human cognitive processes. Powered by artificial intelligence algorithms, the robot can process data, make decisions, and solve problems autonomously.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Demonstrations have showcased Freak’s capabilities, including assembling complex furniture without prior instructions. Such feats have significant implications for industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation. However, the development of intelligent robots like Freak raises ethical concerns. Some experts fear potential societal threats if robots are programmed with malicious intent or operate without strict controls.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Meet Freak: The smart robot revolutionizing robotics
Iconic actress on trigger warnings: If you're that sensitive, avoid the theater
'Do you also believe in Bigfoot?': Chief of federal agency caught in sex scandal
Biden's climate agenda running into a wall of his own making
Congress seeks answers to 'unprecedented surge' of Chinese nationals at border
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×