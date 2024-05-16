Men accused of plot to attack Jews with machine guns

(THE GUARDIAN) – Two men have appeared in court accused of a machine gun terrorism plot to attack Jewish communities in north-west England, as well as police and military targets.

Walid Saadaoui, 36, from Abram near Wigan, and Amar Hussein, 50, of no fixed address, are accused of planning the Islamic State-inspired plot and charged with preparing acts of terrorism. A third man, Bilel Saadaoui, 35, from Hindley near Wigan, brother of Walid, is accused of failing to disclose information about an act of terrorism.

All three were arrested last Wednesday and appeared at Westminster magistrates court, which heard the plot involved attempts to obtain machine guns, a hand gun and ammunition, and identifying a safe house where these could be stored.

