How menthol may possess powerful weapon to fight inflammation, obesity

(STUDY FINDS) -- Weight loss treatments could soon get a minty-fresh new weapon in the fight against obesity. Researchers from Tokyo University of Science have developed novel derivatives of menthol, the well-known compound that gives mint its refreshing properties, into a potential treatment for losing weight and relieving inflammation. The findings, published in the journal Immunology, offer new hope in the battle against these widespread health issues.

Menthol has long been recognized for its cooling sensation and various therapeutic uses, from pain relief to reducing inflammation. However, the Tokyo University of Science team, led by Prof. Gen-ichiro Arimura, wanted to see if they could enhance menthol’s beneficial properties by chemically modifying it. They focused on combining menthol with amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, to create what are known as menthyl esters.

The researchers synthesized several different menthyl esters and tested their effects on inflammation in immune cells called macrophages. Macrophages play a crucial role in inflammation – they are like the body’s first responders, rushing to sites of infection or injury. However, when macrophages become overactive, they can contribute to chronic inflammation, which is linked to various health problems.

