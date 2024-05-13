Michael Cohen makes bombshell admission about secretly recording Trump

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Trump's former attorney secretly recorded the president ahead of the 2016 election, according to Cohen's witness testimony Monday.

Cohen testified during Trump's 16th day in court that he secretly recorded Trump on his iPhone on Sept. 6, 2016 - just weeks before the general election - regarding a payment to former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker. According to the testimony, Pecker had paid former Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 to purchase her story that she had an affair with Trump and to subsequently quiet her claims ahead of the election.

Pecker had pressed Cohen that Trump needed to pay him back, with Cohen secretly recording Trump on Sept. 6 of the election year as proof Trump planned to pay Pecker, according to the testimony. Cohen added that in addition to easing Pecker's mind that he would be repaid, he also made the recording in order to keep Pecker "loyal" to Trump.

