Migrant 'poster boy' jailed for raping his own mother

(SLAY NEWS) – An African migrant, who has been hailed Germany’s “poster boy for integration,” has just been jailed for violently beating and raping his own mother. 30-year-old Moise Lohombo, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Central Africa, was celebrated by corporate media as a success story for integrating foreign migrants into German society.

However, Lohombo was just sentenced to nine years in prison by the Wiesbaden District Court for the horrific attack against his mom. During the trial, the judge even told the court that the offense was so cruel he thought he had misread the case file.

The migrant was found to have committed the crime in an apartment he shared with his mother. He unleashed the shocking assault on his mother shortly after being released from prison for a drug-related offense.

