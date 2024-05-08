Mike Johnson: 'You know deep down that this is wrong'

The Democrats' lawfare against President Donald Trump has hit headwinds lately.

Their "classified documents" case is on indefinite hold after prosecutors admitted they corrupted the actual evidence in the case, New York's claim of business reporting misdemeanors is losing steam as witnesses testify and fail to document any illegality, Georgia's "organized crime" claims could fall flat if an appeals court rules that prosecutor Fani Willis should be booted for conflicts with a paramour she hired to work on the case.

Now House Speaker Mike Johnson is calling for all the charges in all of the cases to be killed.

He has labeled them a "coordinated political attack" that is being orchestrated in order to hurt Trump's 2024 campaign to return to the Oval Office.

According to a report from the Post Millennial, "In an address to reporters, Johnson emphasized that the cases against Trump extend beyond the individual and pose a threat to the people's faith in the American justice system. He pledged that Congress would take action in every way it can."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Should Mike Johnson be removed as speaker of the House? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 48% (16 Votes) 52% (17 Votes)

He said there's more than just President Trump at risk in the Democrats' lawfare.

"It's about the people's faith in our system of justice," he said.

He cited "partisan prosecutors" and a "double-standard" at the Department of Justice that is targeting Trump with charges that often are a stretch, but Biden bureaucrats ignore other problems, such as the violent pro-Palestinian riots that are "destroying" college campuses, the report said.

The report continued, "The speaker also pointed out numerous instances of biases that have been involved in Trump’s court cases, including a Democratic district attorney, Judge Juan Merchan —whose daughter is a Democrat consultant— and an assistant district attorney who was formerly an official at the DOJ and has received payments from the Democratic National Committee."

In some of the cases, the prosecutors actually campaigned on the promise to "get" Trump, only to create their charges later.

Johnson explained, 'It doesn't matter what political party you're in ... If you look at this objectively, you know deep down that this is wrong."

That double standard?

Trump is being charged with felonies for having documents from his presidency in his home after his term ended. But Joe Biden, who had kept classified documents to which he was not entitled for decades – some dating back his years as a senator – was given a free pass.

In fact, the official special counsel investigation of Biden found he should not be charged because of his "diminished' capacity, after it was documented Biden failed to remember key dates, issues and incidents.

Johnson said the Biden administration has turned out with a full agenda for "the weaponization of our justice system."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!