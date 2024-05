(FOX NEWS) -- Boxing legend Mike Tyson had a medical scare, becoming nauseous and dizzy on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, his representatives told the New York Post.

However, his team says the 57-year-old is "doing great" after the incident that occurred just before landing.

"He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing," his representatives said in an email to The Post. "He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

Read the full story ›