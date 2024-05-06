Miss USA Noelia Voigt resigns title: 'Very tough decision'

(FOX NEWS) -- Noelia Voigt, the reigning Miss USA, resigned from her title Monday to focus on her mental health.

Voigt, 24, who earned the Miss USA crown in September, thanked her fans for their love and support throughout her pageantry endeavor in a lengthy post shared on social media.

"In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health," she wrote on Instagram. "As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves. My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe.

