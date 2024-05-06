A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Miss USA Noelia Voigt resigns title: 'Very tough decision'

Vowed to 'never compromise' her physical or mental well-being

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 6, 2024 at 7:27pm
Noelia Voigt (Video screenshot)

Noelia Voigt

(FOX NEWS) -- Noelia Voigt, the reigning Miss USA, resigned from her title Monday to focus on her mental health.

Voigt, 24, who earned the Miss USA crown in September, thanked her fans for their love and support throughout her pageantry endeavor in a lengthy post shared on social media.

"In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health," she wrote on Instagram. "As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves. My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







