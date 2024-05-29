Missiles pound bulk carrier twice in a day in chaotic Red Sea

(ZEROHEDGE) – A bulk carrier in the southern Red Sea was struck by missiles for the second time this week, according to an X post by the UK Maritime Trade Operations. These highly contested waters near the Bab al-Mandab Strait are controlled by Iran-backed Houthis, who have been targeting commercial and Western warships since late 2023.

UKMTO reports that the vessel's "Master" indicated missiles struck the ship for the second time approximately 33 nautical miles northwest of Al Mukha in Yemen.

"The Master of an MV reports a further missile attack. The vessel has sustained further damage. The crew are safe, and the vessel is proceeding to their next port of call," UKMTO wrote on X.

