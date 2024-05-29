A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Missiles pound bulk carrier twice in a day in chaotic Red Sea

Brent crude moves higher

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 29, 2024 at 7:13pm
Houthis

Houthis

(ZEROHEDGE) – A bulk carrier in the southern Red Sea was struck by missiles for the second time this week, according to an X post by the UK Maritime Trade Operations. These highly contested waters near the Bab al-Mandab Strait are controlled by Iran-backed Houthis, who have been targeting commercial and Western warships since late 2023.

UKMTO reports that the vessel's "Master" indicated missiles struck the ship for the second time approximately 33 nautical miles northwest of Al Mukha in Yemen.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"The Master of an MV reports a further missile attack. The vessel has sustained further damage. The crew are safe, and the vessel is proceeding to their next port of call," UKMTO wrote on X.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Missiles pound bulk carrier twice in a day in chaotic Red Sea
Staffers at museum walk out because they don't like being called anti-Semites
The collapse of 'Port Biden' draws reluctant network coverage, if any
Calls for 'global intifada' intensify; pro-Hamas groups call for escalation 'in every capital and city'
Biden pumps $900 million into green school buses as America's students struggle
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×