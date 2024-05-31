Moderna shares rise on report U.S. government preparing funding for mRNA bird flu vax

(ZEROHEDGE) – Shares of Moderna are up more than 4% in the New York premarket trading session following a report by the Financial Times that the US government is preparing to "bankroll a late-stage trial of Moderna's mRNA pandemic bird flu vaccine." H5N1 is spreading across the US ahead of the November presidential elections, and some prominent doctors have already warned about university labs experimenting with H5N1 gain-of-function. Shares have been ramping higher on bird flu headlines over the past several months.

Sources familiar with the talks between Moderna and the government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, known as Barda, say federal funding could be allocated to the pharma company as early as next month.

"It is expected to total several tens of millions of dollars, and could be accompanied by a commitment to procure doses if the phase-three trials are successful," they said.

