DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM

Mom fined $88,000 after kids collect 72 clams from beach thinking they were seashells

'Ruined our trip'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 24, 2024 at 2:40pm

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) – A California mother was slapped with a fine worth $88,000 after her kids mistakenly collected clams – thinking they were picking up seashells – on the beach without a fishing license. Charlotte Russ was on a family trip to Pismo Beach, known as the “Clam Capital of the World,” when she said her kids picked up 72 clams from the clamming hotspot during their getaway, according to ABC 7.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife confronted the mother of five and told her that her kids were collecting the clams without a license, and issued her a ticket.

“Right before we went, that’s when I opened it and that’s when I saw the amount,” Russ said. She later received a fine in the mail ordering her to pay $88,993 before a San Luis Obispo County judge knocked her fine down to $500.

Read the full story ›

