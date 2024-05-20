A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsTHE UNFRIENDLY SKIES

Mom flying with toddler gets assistance, and a fellow traveler is not happy about it

'She started complaining to the flight attendant she was planning to sleep, and that it would be impossible now'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 20, 2024 at 4:55pm

(Image by Orna Wachman from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- A woman is sharing her recent airplane drama with others on social media after another woman tried to shame her for traveling with an infant who made some noise — and for switching seats.

Describing herself as 31 years old and traveling alone with a 19-month-old son on a three-hour flight, the woman said her child, who was "under age two," had to sit on her lap.

"I also had a big backpack with all the necessities that I keep on the floor and easily accessible," wrote the woman on the Reddit page known as "AITA" ("Am I the a**hole").

Read the full story ›

