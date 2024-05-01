Mom whose toddler heard 'monsters' in the wall makes terrifying discovery

(BBC NEWS) -- When three-year-old Saylor Class began complaining of monsters in her bedroom, her parents thought it was just a figment of a child's overactive imagination.

But then a beekeeper discovered tens of thousands of honeybees above the girl's bedroom.

A girl complained to her parents for months that there were monsters in her bedroom walls. It turned out that there was a hive of 60,000 bees. pic.twitter.com/XwUir14Dsh — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 30, 2024

Saylor had complained of "monsters in the wall" of her room at their farmhouse in Charlotte, North Carolina.

