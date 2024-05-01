A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mom whose toddler heard 'monsters' in the wall makes terrifying discovery

'They just came pouring out like a horror movie'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 1, 2024 at 7:10pm
(Courtesy Ashley Massis Class)

(BBC NEWS) -- When three-year-old Saylor Class began complaining of monsters in her bedroom, her parents thought it was just a figment of a child's overactive imagination.

But then a beekeeper discovered tens of thousands of honeybees above the girl's bedroom.

Saylor had complained of "monsters in the wall" of her room at their farmhouse in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read the full story ›

