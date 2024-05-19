Mosquitoes swarm Texas town, officials blame one (not-so-real) reason

(FOX NEWS) -- Officials are pointing the finger at climate change as a Texas town battles with another spring of exploding mosquito populations.

"If you open the car door to go somewhere, you’ve got 10 mosquitoes inside," Mith Varley, a resident of the Houston suburb of Conroe, Texas, said of the issue, according to a report in the Washington Post.

Varley, who has lived in the area of Montgomery County for nearly 10 years, told the Washington Post he has never seen it worse. While the area of Texas has always been known as an ideal mosquito habitat, flood-inducing rains over the last few weeks have given the pesky insects even more ideal areas to breed and spread.

