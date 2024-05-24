Museum of Wonders: See what made America great

Last week, I related how my husband and I took a second honeymoon touring the southwest, going wherever the spirit moved us.

One of the things we were looking for on our trip was unique roadside attractions. Why? Because as freelance writers, we find it fascinating to learn how people make a living – especially in rural areas – and roadside attractions are a classic example.

So when we saw a massive 40,000-square-foot steel building with a Western-themed facade several miles outside the town of Kanab, Utah, we slammed on the brakes and pulled into the parking lot. The sign proclaimed "Once Upon a Time in America Museum – Opening Soon!" The lot was deserted except for active construction vehicles and lots of building activity.

Our thought was to snap a photo of the exterior and be on our way. However as we emerged from the vehicle and paused to stretch, a pleasant woman wandered over. "May I help you?" she asked.

We explained we were freelance writers who just happened to be passing by, and asked permission to photograph the exterior of the building. We chatted for a few minutes, and then we struck gold. With a smile, the woman said, "Would you like a sneak peek?"

Would we? You bet!

And so commenced two of the most fascinating hours my husband and I have ever been privileged to experience. The woman, it turns out, was Nicol Grossman, wife of Jacob Grossman, both of whom are owners and curators of the museum.

The Once Upon a Time in America Museum is a retirement passion project for the Grossmans, who have been ardent collectors of Americana for decades. The museum held everything from taxidermied wildlife displays to historically significant sports cars to movie memorabilia (Kanab, Utah, has a long history of movie filming). But this barely hints at the scale of the collection.

The Grossmans' tastes are broad and eclectic. We slowly moved from room to room as they explained how they came by various components of their collection. In one room, made as a recreation of an Old West town, the general store was stocked with genuine items dating from the late 1800s, thanks to a wholesale purchase from an elderly woman whose half-century collection filled her home. After the woman passed away, her son wanted to put the house on the market, so he offered the collection to the Grossmans for an incredible price.

Over and over again, such amazing fortune ("providential combination," as they termed it) fell on the Grossmans on their road to starting this museum.

The exhibits are divided into various themes: motor sports history, movie history, Western history, American music history, Native American history … you name it, they have it.

Stagecoaches? Check. Buggies? Check. Covered wagon? Check. Candle-powered silent movie projector from 1904? Check. Abraham Lincoln's stovepipe hat? Check. One of Annie Oakley's shooting balls? Check. The roulette table from Tombstone at the time of the famous shoot-out? Check. A fossilized buffalo head found in Kansas? Check. Hand-written lyrics by Elvis Presley? Check. The Mustang car driven by Clint Eastwood in "Trouble with the Curve" (with his signature on the glovebox)? Check. A 100% accurate (and drivable) replica of the Lamborghini from "Back to the Future"? Check. Various famous race cars (old and modern)? Check. It's like visiting the Smithsonian in miniature – you never know what you'll find.

One of the rooms filled my husband and me with absolute reverence. It was dedicated to American Heroes – we're talking Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Paine, Hancock, Franklin, and other luminaries. Letters, receipts, deeds, treaties, broadsheets – all signed, documented and authenticated, all on display for the awestruck visitor to see. They had photos of both the Union and the Confederacy political cabinets, all with signatures. Signed photos of Medal of Honor winners. A hat signed by World War II legends – Audie Murphy, George C. Marshall, Alvin York, George S. Patton, Omar Bradley, William Halsey Jr., Chester W. Nimitz, etc. Signed photos of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. Signed pieces by Samuel Clemens. They even had a lock of Abraham Lincoln's hair.

On top of everything else, they have a stunning Western-style saloon that has to be seen to be believed. Their goal is to serve meals as well as history. They plan to offer "Night in the Museum" tours. They'll be hosting "Western Legends" events in which the (now older) actors from Western movies will be on hand to mingle. They plan to host private events and conferences and weddings. All staff and docents will be in costume.

When we asked how on earth the Grossmans had obtained so many wonders, Nicol admitted both she and her husband were avid collectors. "This was all his [Jason's] collection when I jumped on board," she said. "I was into antiques, he was into cars. We both love Westerns." The rest, so to speak, is history.

Now that they're on the verge of opening the museum, their search for Americana has widened. They've networked over the years and have many reputable connections. They've narrowed themselves down to "really serious collectors and people who navigate that." They have three employees who do nothing but hunt for new acquisitions.

Jason Grossman remarked that there was too much to see in one day, and he's right. Every room, every wall, every corner yielded marvel after historical marvel, each more incredible than the last. By the end of the tour, my husband and I were gaping and reeling with speechless shock.

The museum is not yet open to the public. While they hoped to get it open by Memorial Day weekend, they knew they would likely miss that goal by a couple weeks. Apparently, anticipation in the area is high … and we can understand why.

My husband and I came away deeply impressed for several reasons. One, it's wonderful to see a passion project come to fruition with such class and elegance. Two, it's really something to see the reverence and accuracy with which American history is displayed in all its glory – the good, the bad and the ugly. And three, you'll never meet two nicer people than the Grossmans.

In this era of declining patriotism – when everything from the national anthem to the flag itself is considered offensive – it's encouraging to find people with such enthusiasm for our nation. This, dear readers, is what makes America great.

Watch the website and mark your calendars. This is one incredible must-see museum you won't regret visiting.

