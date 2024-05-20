The mysterious 'survivor' from Iranian president's fatal crash

On Sunday, May 19, a helicopter transporting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, 63, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan province and other officials, along with their bodyguards, crashed.

The incident occurred in the mountainous East Azerbaijan province situated in the northeast part of the country. Raisi was returning to Tehran after attending a dedication ceremony for a newly constructed dam on the Aras River jointly built by Azerbaijan and Iran along their border – two nations not particularly close since Azerbaijan maintains diplomatic relations with Iran's sworn enemy in the region: Israel.

While recovery efforts were hampered both by a thick forest along with heavy fog and snow, the victims' bodies were located. If an airborne helicopter experiences mechanical problems, there is no gliding to the ground as it normally falls like a rock to earth. It appears that is the fate Raisi's aircraft suffered as reportedly there were no survivors – or were there? It appears there may have been at least one unreported survivor. To better understand the survivor's identity, one must first understand who Raisi was and what he represented to his people.

Despite winning the presidential election in 2021, Raisi was an unpopular candidate and for good reason.

No one runs for the office without the blessing of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 85, and Raisi had that blessing. However, the Supreme Leader simply culled the herd of opposing presidential candidates to ensure Raisi had no real competition. The people recognized the election was rigged, consequently generating the lowest voter turnout since the mullahs took power in 1979. As a hard-liner, it was believed Raisi was being groomed by an ailing Khamenei to replace him.

But Raisi's lack of popularity cut deep. In 1988, those opposed to the regime took to the streets in protest. The mullahs clamped down on the opposition mercilessly, turning those streets red with their blood. An estimated 5,000 political prisoners were summarily executed. Raisi was one of four judges who presided over those executions in which some lives were decided by a vote, not unlike the Roman emperors of old judging the fate of gladiators by means of a thumbs up or thumbs down.

Interestingly, in January of this year, a prominent list of people that included U.N. judges and investigators finally called for an investigation of the 1988 massacre to include Raisi's actions. The U.S. had already acted in 2019 to sanction Raisi "for his administrative oversight over the executions of individuals who were juveniles at the time of their crime and the torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment of prisoners in Iran, including amputations." In his first news conference as president-elect, Raisi – lacking any sense of guilt – told reporters he should be praised for his 1988 actions in defending the security of the people.

Unsurprisingly, Raisi's popularity, even as president, continued its downward spiral. Additional protests erupted in 2022 when a Kurdish Iranian woman – Marsha Amini, 22 – died in custody three days after being arrested for failing to comply with the country' headscarf mandate. This triggered more protests that led to at least 500 deaths and 22,000 arrests. The U.N. quickly conducted an investigation that found Iran responsible for the "physical violence" leading to Amini's death.

With the announcement of Raisi's death, the only tears being shed by the Iranian people are tears of joy as they rejoice over the loss. It is no wonder based on Raisa's bona fides as a brutal religious leader.

There may be a bit of good news concerning how the U.S. might have inadvertently played a role in Raisi's death. While Iran uses a variety of helicopters, its military fleet predominantly dates back to before the mullahs 1979 rise to power. The implementation of international sanctions against Iran, led by the U.S., has made it extremely difficult for the country to obtain replacement parts. Who knows if an Iranian helicopter mechanic, in need of but lacking such a critical part, decided he could get one more round trip out of Raisi's helicopter by using an obsolete part?

Who then was the mystery passenger onboard Raisi's helicopter who survived the crash? It was the same entity to accompany brutal leaders like Iraq's Saddam Hussein to the gallows in 2006 and Libya's Moammar Gadhafi, fleeing from an opposition militia to a pipe drain under a road where he was captured and brutally killed, in 2011. It was karma – and, based on Raisi's brutal and murderous history, it saved him for the violent end-of-life experience he too so richly deserved!

