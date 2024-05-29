Nearly 40% of Christians prefer not to tell people about their faith

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A new survey has revealed that nearly 40% of British Christians prefer not to disclose their religious beliefs. The findings reflect a broader trend of religious reticence in the U.K., which experts attribute to various factors, including a rise in antisemitism and a “self-confidence crisis” among British Christians.

A similar reluctance among Jewish respondents can be seen, with 38% agreeing with the statement, “I prefer not to tell people about my faith or religious belief,” according to the survey, commissioned by the Institute for the Impact of Faith in Life (IIFL) and conducted by Whitestone Insight. In contrast, only 29% of Muslim participants felt the same way.

Jake Scott, the secretary of IIFL, said the reluctance among Christians might stem from uncertainty about their religious identity. “There was a high correlation between ‘exclusivist’ Christians — who reflected 28% of Christians in the survey — and a willingness to talk about the faith,” Scott told The Telegraph. Exclusivists are those who believe their religion is the only true faith.

