Nearly 70% of Gaza aid from U.S.-built pier stolen

'They just basically mounted on the trucks and helped themselves to some of the food parcels'

Published May 21, 2024 at 8:09am
An aid truck rolls off the U.S.-built floating pier on its journey to a U.N. warehouse in Gaza. (CENTCOM photo)

(JNS) -- Close to three-fourths of the humanitarian aid transported from a new $320 million floating pier built by the U.S. military off the Gaza coast was stolen on Saturday en route to a U.N. warehouse, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Eleven trucks “were cleaned out by Palestinians” on the journey to the World Food Programme warehouse in Deir El Balah in the central Strip, with only five truckloads making it to the destination.

“They’ve not seen trucks for a while,” a U.N. official told Reuters. “They just basically mounted on the trucks and helped themselves to some of the food parcels.”

Read the full story ›

