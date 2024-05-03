Nearly 8 tons of ground beef sold at Walmart recalled over possible E. coli contamination

(CBS NEWS) – A food distributor in Pennsylvania is recalling about eight tons of ground beef because the meat might contain E. coli. Packages of the beef, produced last month by Cargill Meat Solutions, were shipped to Walmart locations nationwide, according to a recall notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There have been no confirmed reports of anyone being harmed from eating the beef, the agency said.

Officials at Cargill Meat reported the possible contamination "after they identified that previously segregated product had been inadvertently utilized in the production of ground beef," the recall states.

Cargill Meat told CBS MoneyWatch in an email that it reported the incident "out of an abundance of caution," adding that the meat was shipped to Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia.

