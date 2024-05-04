A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationANARCHY IN AMERICA

Nearly half of university protesters were agitators, not students

Big clues included level of organization, nationwide coordination, matching tents

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 4, 2024 at 12:48pm
Anti-Israel protests at Columbia University on Sunday, April 21, 2024 (Video screenshot)

Anti-Israel protests at Columbia University on Sunday, April 21, 2024

(THE MANHATTAN) – For New Yorkers wondering if the protests on local college campuses were led by students, the answer is not really. Almost half of those arrested at Columbia University and City College of New York (CCNY) had no affiliation with either school.

The report is surprising, even to those following the recent mayhem. As The Manhattan recently reported, some professional "community organizers" such as Lisa Fithian were seen at Columbia barking orders and instructing other protesters. But half? Such a large percentage forces a reframing of the entire imbroglio.

It was plain to the naked eye that something was afoot. The level of organization, nationwide coordination, and matching tents had tongues wagging on social media. Then, the exposure of George Soros' funding through one of the many tentacles of his network, in this case, the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

