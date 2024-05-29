Nearly a million evacuated as cyclone batters Bangladesh, India

(RT) – Cyclone Remal unleashed winds up to 135kph and caused widespread destruction after making landfall on the coast of eastern India’s West Bengal state and in Bangladesh on Sunday. At least four people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced, according to media reports on Monday, as the storm continues to pound low-lying coastal areas.

The cyclone uprooted trees, damaged electricity and communication towers, and disrupted transport. Bangladesh’s electricity authority cut power generation by more than half as a safety measure on Monday, leaving hundreds of thousands without power across the country, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Bangladesh evacuated 800,000 people from low-lying coastal areas before the cyclone made landfall. The country’s authorities have set up more than 7,000 cyclone shelters and mobilized 78,000 volunteers, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibur Rahman told Reuters.

