Who needs Wuhan with shady biolabs here in America?

Could "black market" biolabs be in your backyard?

The Wuhan Institute of Virology biolab (WIV) in China, where COVID-19 originated, is China's first BSL-4 level biolab, working with substances "caus[-ing] severe to fatal disease in humans for which there are no available vaccines or treatments." In 2018, before the pandemic, U.S. Embassy officials "warned about safety and management weaknesses at … WIV" that "represented a risk of a … pandemic." So, WIV in 2018 was having problems with safety protocols – but at least it had safety protocols.

Dec. 19, 2022, a "black market Chinese biolab" was accidentally discovered in Reedley, California. After a code enforcement officer received an anonymous complaint, the officer noticed an out-of-place garden hose protruding from a door causing a "potential plumbing violation."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Reported Epoch Times, "She knocked at the door and saw three people [in hazmat garb] boxing up pregnancy tests. One … spoke no English. … The other two spoke very broken English." Being cooperative at first, "they became deflective" as the investigation continued.

The officer asked, "What do you do with the mice?" They replied, "We use the mice for experiments." The officer asked, "What kind of experiments?" They replied, "We don't know, we just give them water." The officer asked, "What is in the refrigerators?" They stated, "Just stuff for making the test."

Refrigerators with labels like, "blood," and "HIV," caused the officer to leave the building and report to city officials who contacted the FBI. Arriving Dec. 21, the FBI took all of January 2023 to investigate, then deemed the warehouse safe for city employees.

City officials obtained an inspection warrant on March 3, 2023. Entering the warehouse, they found no items had been removed from the lab. The lab was full of "thousands of vials of bacterial and viral agents, including coronavirus, chlamydia, E. Coli, streptococcus pneumonia, HIV, hepatitis, herpes, rubella and malaria." In addition, they found "buckets of 20 infectious viruses and chemicals (including Ebola), and untold amounts of unlabeled test tube vials."

The report continued: "Eventually, a maze of agencies got involved in the investigation and cleanup, including city, county, and state authorities, as well as federal agencies such as the FBI, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)."

All biologicals were removed by July 8, and all other assets were moved during the first two weeks of August.

This "biocompany" wasn't only packaging pregnancy test kits, but it also "manufactured, imported, sold, and distributed hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 and other test kits in the United States and China," through the company names Universal Meditech Inc. and Prestige Biotech Inc. All of this was done without proper authorization.

These test kits were sold on Amazon and slapped with "Made in U.S.A." stickers before shipping.

Why were pathogens, viruses, transgenic mice, COVID-19 test and pregnancy test all in the same facility? Why would hazmat suits be worn to merely package pregnancy test kits? ("Transgenic" means "mice that simulate the human immune system.")

To answer this, let's hypothetically say the police open a garage door exposing a getaway car, bank labeled bags of cash, masks and guns. Would the conclusion be that the bank misplaced the money, the masks are for Halloween, the guns were for target practice, and the getaway car was there by mere coincidence?

This black-market biolab was testing the efficacy of their deadly pathogens by infecting mice and was potentially putting pathogens, accidentally or on purpose, in COVID-19 test boxes and pregnancy test kits, marking them "Made in U.S.A." and selling them on Amazon.

Should Jeff Bezos and Amazon be held accountable for selling items made without proper authorization or safety protocols, which also could have been infected with pathogens? Should Bezos be charged for not properly vetting sellers on Amazon?

Note that California is the fifth-largest producer of food in the world and the biggest in the United States. This black-market biolab was right beside "hundreds of acres of fruit being harvested." In fact, "Reedley's nickname is 'the World's Fruit Basket.'"

What if disease-infected mice were accidentally or purposely allowed loose in hundreds of acres of fruit-bearing crops?

So, who owns the black-market biolab? Epoch Times sorted through the maze of shell corporations and found the owner is a Chinese national with a Canadian passport, identifying himself as Jia Bei "Jesse" Zhu. Previously, Zhu's biolab in Canada was cracked down on and fined $242 million, plus other fines, which prompted Mr. Zhu to flee to California.

Initially, it was stated, "With more than enough evidence to arrest the men and shut the operation down," the enforcement officer stated she could do nothing, because the operation was privately funded (receiving no donations or grants), meaning "it is immune to any and all American FDA or CDC regulations." In fact, the men "can't be prosecuted or even arrested, and none of the unlabeled substances found can be tested," the news site reported.

The enforcement officer stated, "It's been an eye-opening experience, realizing the many cracks in our government for these types of organizations to fall through. … I've had a lot of sleepless nights knowing there is no one out there looking for these labs. This could be happening all over the United States." She continued, these types of "under-the-radar entities" can purchase "a lot of chemicals and a lot of biologicals easily and no one is watching over them to make sure they know what they are doing. … We have to make sure these labs are not able to come here until there is oversight."

Organizations obtaining chemicals and biologicals need supervision to make sure they're not planning some nefarious act.

Fortunately, on Oct. 19, 2023, Zhu was arrested in California and charged with manufacturing and distributing misbranded medical devices (maximum three years in prison) and for making false statements to the FDA (maximum five years in prison).

Epoch Times stated, "The tentacles of the CCP within the United States are many and far reaching."

Is this sort of dangerous activity happening in your backyard?

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!