Neo-Nazis salute 'Heil' in ritzy downtown in sickening display

'Hate from all sides'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 3, 2024 at 5:07pm

(NEW YORK POST) – Hitler-saluting neo-Nazis descended on ritzy Greenwich, Conn., and chanted “Heil” while doing a one-armed salute during a sickening display over the weekend.

Masked goons from the neo-Nazi group NSC-131 traveled from out of town Saturday to demonstrate outside Greenwich Town Hall, where they carried signs reading “New England is ours the rest must go” and “Anti-whites FAFO” — with the acronym standing for “F–k around and find out.”

From there they marched in formation through downtown Greenwich, before assembling on a street corner with their vile banners while barking “Seig Heil,” flashing the Nazi salute and leering at passersby.

