Network reporter says she's 'haunted' by dinner she had with 'closeted Trump supporters'

'Seemed so normal'

Published May 6, 2024 at 7:36pm
Published May 6, 2024 at 7:36pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- Ex-CNN reporter Michelle Kosinski wrote in a Sunday social media post that she was surprised by how "normal" a group of "closeted" Trump supporters seemed at a dinner she attended, which she said continues to "haunt" her.

"All were well-educated and successful in careers. They seemed great! On the surface. For like an hour. But slowly, over a few drinks, they began to let slip their true MAGA natures," Kosinski wrote.

Kosinski, a former correspondent for both CNN and NBC News, wrote that one couple in the group wouldn't allow their kids to apply to Ivy League universities, but were "weird" about explaining their reasoning. Others used air-quotes while talking about climate change.

Around the Web
