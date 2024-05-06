Network reporter says she's 'haunted' by dinner she had with 'closeted Trump supporters'

(FOX NEWS) -- Ex-CNN reporter Michelle Kosinski wrote in a Sunday social media post that she was surprised by how "normal" a group of "closeted" Trump supporters seemed at a dinner she attended, which she said continues to "haunt" her.

"All were well-educated and successful in careers. They seemed great! On the surface. For like an hour. But slowly, over a few drinks, they began to let slip their true MAGA natures," Kosinski wrote.

A few weeks ago, I had dinner with a few couples, friends of friends, all American. All were well-educated and successful in careers.

They seemed great! On the surface. For like an hour.

But slowly, over a few drinks, they began to let slip their true MAGA natures.... — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) May 5, 2024

Kosinski, a former correspondent for both CNN and NBC News, wrote that one couple in the group wouldn't allow their kids to apply to Ivy League universities, but were "weird" about explaining their reasoning. Others used air-quotes while talking about climate change.

Read the full story ›