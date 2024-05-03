A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT

New app tells you if your food contains insect-derived ingredients

Particularly helpful in revealing misleading labeling

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 3, 2024 at 1:53pm

(THE COUNTER SIGNAL) – There’s a new app out that helps consumers find out if the food they buy contains insect-derived ingredients, and the ‘fact checkers’ are not happy.

“The Insect Scanner App is an essential tool for anyone who wants to ensure that their food is free from insects. With the help of the scanner, you can quickly and easily check whether a food item may contain insects without having to open it or conduct extensive research,” the app’s Google Play description reads.

“… The user interface is simple and intuitive, making it easy for anyone to use the app. Whether you’re a vegetarian, a meat-eater, or simply someone who doesn’t want to consume insects, the Insect Scanner App is an indispensable tool while shopping.”

