New app tells you if your food contains insect-derived ingredients

(THE COUNTER SIGNAL) – There’s a new app out that helps consumers find out if the food they buy contains insect-derived ingredients, and the ‘fact checkers’ are not happy.

“The Insect Scanner App is an essential tool for anyone who wants to ensure that their food is free from insects. With the help of the scanner, you can quickly and easily check whether a food item may contain insects without having to open it or conduct extensive research,” the app’s Google Play description reads.

“… The user interface is simple and intuitive, making it easy for anyone to use the app. Whether you’re a vegetarian, a meat-eater, or simply someone who doesn’t want to consume insects, the Insect Scanner App is an indispensable tool while shopping.”

