New 'Chosen' season launching as corporate structure redefined

A new streaming season of "The Chosen" is being launched after a delay that principals say was prompted by a dispute over a distribution agreement that now has been resolved.

A report at JulieRoys.com explains that it's Season Four that will appear starting June 2 after the months-long delay.

"The wait is finally over. The response from those who’ve seen Season 4 in theaters was that this is our best season, so I can’t wait to deliver these episodes free and easy to the world," said Dallas Jenkins, creator of the popular television series on Jesus.

He had revealed earlier the season was delayed for "legal reasons" as it premiered in theaters a few months ago.

It's eight episodes now will be released through its app at the rate of two a week through June, on Sundays and Thursdays.

DVDs also are being shipped.

The disagreement was over The Chosen LLC, which has 65 employees, and the Utah-based Angle Studios, which was a partner and worked on distribution.

Jenkins said that no longer is the case.

He said the two organizations had "different ideas" about moving the project forward.

"Ultimately, he said, the pay-it-forward model that originated with Angel Studios wouldn’t allow 'The Chosen' to meet its goals of reaching a billion people — including those who can’t pay for it — while also financing future seasons," the report explained.

The distribution of those pay-it-forward funds was the key to the dispute.

The two sides had been operating under a 2022 agreement, but The Chosen alleged that Angel Studios breached the deal and an arbitrator eventually agreed.

"The contract is indeed terminated, and The Chosen’s relationship with Angel Studios is effectively over," Jenkins explained.

Angel Studios had disputed claims of a contract breach.

The report explained, "With over 200 million viewers, 'The Chosen' has far outpaced the reach of typical faith-based fare, receiving shoutouts from the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and country singer Blake Shelton. In addition to the Chosen app, viewers can currently watch Seasons One through Three on Amazon Prime, Hulu and Peacock and Season One on Netflix. Seven seasons are expected in total, and 'The Chosen' is currently filming Season Five."

The Hollywood Reporter said the new episodes include, "Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving Him to carry the burden alone. Threatened by the reality of Jesus' growing influence, religious leaders do the unthinkable — ally with their Roman oppressors. As the seeds of betrayal are planted and opposition to Jesus’ message turns violent, He’s left with no alternative but demand his followers rise up."

The three earlier seasons are available on Peacock, Prime Video and other streaming platforms.

