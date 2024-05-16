New normal: Foreign migrants brawl in street armed with machetes

(MODERNITY) – A shocking video of multiple people attacking each other in the street with machetes has many pointing out that it shows how out of control mass immigration is in Germany.

The footage was captured in the German city of Leipzig and shows foreign groups in a running battle in broad daylight, ironically in a crime ridden part of the city that has the only “weapon ban” zone in the entire state.

The video shows one man chopping at another with a huge machete as others crazily run around fighting. Remarkably no one was killed. The area, Eisenbahnstraße, is notorious for conflicts between drug trafficking gangs and also has large population of Kurds.

