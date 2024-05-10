New plan: Impeach Biden over decision to deny Israel weapons

Joe Biden's "quid pro quo" decision to delay shipping congressionally approved weapons to Israel so the Middle East democracy can defend itself from terror has prompted a member of Congress to propose impeachment.

Biden already is under investigation in Congress for a long list of offenses that members could deem worthy of impeachment, including his family's financial scheming with unfriendly foreign interests.

But the new plan, from U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., is described in Just the News, and concerns presidential actions for which even Biden has demanded that the appropriate punishment is impeachment.

Of course, that was when the "quid pro quo" claims were being made against President Donald Trump.

Now Biden is accused of virtually the same offense.

The report explains Mills claims that Biden made a "quid pro quo" situation with Israel, by maintaining that Israel would only get a weapons shipment if it did not invade Rafah.

Lawmakers are arguing that an impeachment precedent was set by Democrats themselves when Trump was impeached in the House when he was accused of withholding aid to Ukraine. Trump was acquitted in the Senate.

Actually, during Barack Obama's tenure, it was Biden himself who threatened to withhold American aid from Ukraine unless they fired a prosecutor looking into corruption at a company paying Hunter Biden millions of dollars.

"The House has no choice but to impeach President ‘Quid pro Joe’ Biden," Mills said in a statement shared with Just the News. "Joe Biden is pressuring Israel, our biggest ally in the Middle East, by pausing their funding that has already been approved in the House, if they don't stop all operations with Hamas."

Biden put himself on record, on social media, stating that Trump "must" be impeached, at the time, because he withheld "congressionally appropriated aid" from Ukraine in exchange for a political favor.

Biden's statement, from 2019, in fact, is, "President Trump withheld Congressionally appropriated aid to Ukraine unless they granted him a political favor. It's the definition of quid pro quo. This is no joke—Trump continues to put his own personal, political interests ahead of the national interest. He must be impeached."

Which is causing a problem now in that Biden has withheld congressional approved aid to Israel.

President Trump withheld Congressionally appropriated aid to Ukraine unless they granted him a political favor. It's the definition of quid pro quo. This is no joke—Trump continues to put his own personal, political interests ahead of the national interest. He must be impeached. https://t.co/puPgevx568 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 19, 2019

"This is awkward," one commenter said.

A commentary at Twitchy explained, "Biden once pledged full support for Israel but that support ended when [Benjamin]Netanyahu going full speed after Hamas angered some voters which could cost Biden a swing state in November. The White House is now kicking Israel under the bus by withholding aid that's in a package Congress passed and Biden signed."

Joe Biden endorses his own impeachment https://t.co/Xko5Y7Uhls — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 9, 2024

The report continued, " During yesterday's interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, President Biden admitted that the White House is holding back aid for Israel because Benjamin Netanyahu won't help out his election campaign and avoid going into Rafah to placate the pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party."

“The White House National Security Council sought to keep the decision out of the public eye for several days… until Biden could deliver a long-planned speech on Tuesday to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.” https://t.co/Qn9Er7sfbv — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) May 9, 2024

Biden has been getting away with double standards his entire career 3 strike laws for thee but not for me (Hunter) Keeping classified documents without punishment And now withholding aid to an ally We’ll see what happens this time https://t.co/cUh8qCRbMY — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) May 9, 2024

