New Trump ad unleashes on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg

Case against president 'weakest' ever seen, Dershowitz says

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published May 31, 2024 at 10:45am

(Video screenshot)

A new video documents Manhattan Democrat Alvin Bragg's persecution of President Donald Trump:

See it:

Did Alvin Bragg persecute Trump?

WND Staff
WND news editors compile reports for our readers.







