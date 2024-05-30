New 'zombie drug' causing overdoses across U.S.

(NEWS NATION NOW) – Officials are sounding the alarm over a new so-called “zombie drug,” 100 times more potent than xylazine, causing overdose deaths in nine states across the country.

Medetomidine, a synthetic drug used as an animal tranquilizer, is the latest street drug to appear alongside fentanyl. It reportedly causes “heightened sedation” and “profound bradycardia,” or slowed heart rate, according to researchers.

Medetomidine has consistently been found in street drug “products” alongside fentanyl, heroin and xylazine — another tranquilizer commonly found in street drugs — following a recent outbreak of overdoses in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Chicago, according to the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education (CFSRE).

