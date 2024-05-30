A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthCONTROLLING THE SUBSTANCE

New 'zombie drug' causing overdoses across U.S.

Synthetic drug is used as animal tranquilizer

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 30, 2024 at 2:49pm

(NEWS NATION NOW) – Officials are sounding the alarm over a new so-called “zombie drug,” 100 times more potent than xylazine, causing overdose deaths in nine states across the country.

Medetomidine, a synthetic drug used as an animal tranquilizer, is the latest street drug to appear alongside fentanyl. It reportedly causes “heightened sedation” and “profound bradycardia,” or slowed heart rate, according to researchers.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Medetomidine has consistently been found in street drug “products” alongside fentanyl, heroin and xylazine — another tranquilizer commonly found in street drugs — following a recent outbreak of overdoses in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Chicago, according to the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education (CFSRE).

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New 'zombie drug' causing overdoses across U.S.
Farmers must kill 4.2 million chickens after bird flu hits Iowa egg farm
Sen. John Fetterman dramatically whips off Harvard hood at Yeshiva University commencement
Public schools push 'climate crisis' narrative
Millions of Americans over 55 still owe money on student debt
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×