'Next to nothing has been done': Biden blasted for campus riots

It's time for Joe Biden's bureaucrats in the Department of Education and Department of Justice to bring the anti-Semitic rioting on college campuses to a halt.

That's according to Logan Sekulow, the director of media for the American Center for Law and Justice.

He explains online he has just written to the federal agencies, with a coalition of other organizations concerned about the pro-terror, pro-Hamas, anti-Israel demonstrations and riots, about the issue.

He explained, "Next to nothing has been done by federal officials to end the anti-Semitism and targeted harassment. Specifically, the letter asks a number of important questions."

The letter seeks answers from Merrick Garland, Joe Biden's attorney general, and Miguel Cardona, the Education chief, about "specific steps" that are needed to "secure the physical safety of Jewish and pro-Israel students on campus; ensure appropriate discipline of those harassing and harming Jewish students, including an evaluation of visa status for harassers; investigate funding and expenses related to encampments and protests; and penalize schools facilitating or refusing to end the harassment, harm, and assault of Jews/pro-Israel students, faculty, and staff, including through enforcing Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Sekulow explained the requests aren't new, but in the past they've been "intentionally ignored" by the Biden administration.

"Perhaps this makes sense, given reports that have revealed that these Left-wing, pro-Palestinian protesters are supported by some of President Biden’s biggest donors," he noted.

A report on the letter said the "general ineffectiveness and incoherency" of Biden's foreign policy is in sight on the issue.

The report said the organization previously reached out to Secretary of State Blinken Treasury chief Yellen, and House and Senate leaders.

