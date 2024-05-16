A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE

NFL responds to Chiefs kicker's controversial commencement speech

Took aim at Pride Month, women in the workforce, Biden, abortion

Published May 16, 2024 at 12:50pm
Published May 16, 2024 at 12:50pm

(MSN) – The NFL has responded to Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College, where he urged women to be homemakers and railed against Pride Month. The league said in a statement to CBS News that it doesn't hold his views.

"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," said Jonathan Beane, the senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer at the NFL. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

The organization's response comes after backlash over the three-time Super Bowl champion's remarks. In a 20-minute address last weekend at the Catholic liberal arts school, he took aim at Pride Month, women in the workforce, President Biden and abortion.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







NFL responds to Chiefs kicker's controversial commencement speech
