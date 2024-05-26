A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nicki Minaj updates fans following apparent arrest in Amsterdam

'I'll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 26, 2024 at 5:20pm

Nicki Minaj performs at the 2018 Video Music Awards in New York City in August 2018 (Wikimedia Commons)

(FOX NEWS) -- Nicki Minaj is updating fans following her apparent arrest in Amsterdam.

On Saturday, authorities at the Amsterdam airport attempted to take Minaj into custody for drug possession, according to the "Super Bass" singer’s Instagram Live video she recorded during the encounter.

On X, Minaj thanked "everyone who prayed for me today. May God cover you & all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination."

Read the full story ›

