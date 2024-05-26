Nicki Minaj updates fans following apparent arrest in Amsterdam

(FOX NEWS) -- Nicki Minaj is updating fans following her apparent arrest in Amsterdam.

On Saturday, authorities at the Amsterdam airport attempted to take Minaj into custody for drug possession, according to the "Super Bass" singer’s Instagram Live video she recorded during the encounter.

Thank you to everyone who prayed for me today. May God cover you & all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination. Barbz, I’m @ the stock exchange hotel in #Manchester I arrived a little over an hour ago.

After sitting in a jail cell for 5-6 hours, my… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2024

On X, Minaj thanked "everyone who prayed for me today. May God cover you & all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination."

