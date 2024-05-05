A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nine Oct. 7 victims file suit against U.S.-based pro-Hamas groups

'Recruit uninformed, misguided, and impressionable college students to serve as foot soldiers'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 5, 2024 at 12:43pm
A young woman attending a concert in Israel flees as Hamas terrorists open fire on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 (Video screenshot)

A young woman attending a concert in Israel flees as Hamas terrorists open fire on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

(JNS) -- Nine victims of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas invasion of Israel filed suit on Wednesday against U.S.-based pro-Hamas groups in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern Division of Virginia, in Alexandria, Va.

The victims filed the complaint against AJP Educational Foundation Inc., also known as American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), and National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP).

These organizations participate in the anti-Israel and antisemitic tent encampments peppering U.S. college campuses.

Read the full story ›

