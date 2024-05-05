Nine Oct. 7 victims file suit against U.S.-based pro-Hamas groups

(JNS) -- Nine victims of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas invasion of Israel filed suit on Wednesday against U.S.-based pro-Hamas groups in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern Division of Virginia, in Alexandria, Va.

The victims filed the complaint against AJP Educational Foundation Inc., also known as American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), and National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP).

These organizations participate in the anti-Israel and antisemitic tent encampments peppering U.S. college campuses.

