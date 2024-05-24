No college? No voting! Poll shocker reveals what 'elites' want

In a stunning new revelation about the divides in America, a poll shows that 69% of those who are the "politically obsessed elites," those who have high incomes, urban residences and postgraduate degrees – in fact, those who often sit in those high-paying government office jobs – believe the nation would be better off if only THEY made decisions.

Voted.

A report at The Daily Signal about a podcast with pollster Scott Rasmussen delivered the shocker.

"Polling from Scott Rasmussen reveals that America’s elite 1%—those with high incomes, urban residences, and postgraduate degrees—are significantly out of step with the rest of the country on a range of issues," the report said.

"It’s a troubling trend for America, and it doesn’t bode well for our future considering the elite 1% occupy many of the leadership roles in our cultural, educational, and government institutions. There’s perhaps no statistic more shocking than the 69% of politically obsessed elites who think it would be better if only people with college degrees could vote."

Rasmussen explained, "Perhaps the funniest finding of all is we ask the question, 'Do most Americans agree with you on most important issues?' Now, if we ask voters, about half say, 'Yeah, I think most people agree with me.' Among the politically obsessed elites, 82% of that group thinks that most Americans agree with them on most issues. It’s not even close to true, but they’re looking in a mirror. They see what they want to see."

Should only the elites be allowed to vote? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In fact, that percentage, 82%, of those "elites" actually believe they are "in the mainstream" of America.

"What’s scary about that, if you think about it in context of the administrative state, if these people believe that their views are representative of America, it justifies them cheating a little bit or bending the rules because they can say, 'We’re fighting for the American people.' In fact, they’re fighting against the American people," he warned.

He pointed out how just out of touch that group of self-important people are: A large majority say voters are willing to pay $250 a year or more to fight climate change. Reality? Half say nothing and even many more say nothing more than $100.

Many of those elites, 72%, say voters trust the federal government most of the time, and 66% say voters believe their own representative is the best person for the job.

And 57% say voters want to live in communities where guns are outlawed. They also favor rules to ban the sales of gas-powered cars and think "biological males who identify as women should be allowed to compete in women's sports."

That "trust" claim "has not been true for 50 years," Rasmussen said.

And trusting rules and regulations? "Voters just aren't there," he said.

Among all voters, only 16% say the government should be allowed to censor social media posts; among "elites," it's 50%. "Fundamentally different views," Rasmussen explained.

He noted the significant acceptance by elites of the transgender ideology actually is so out of step with the country, "it is dangerous."

And those elites who have accused President Donald Trump of disrupting democracy by challenging the results of the 2020 election, on the coming 2024 count?

"If Donald Trump wins we will hear an awful lot about how he stole the election from these elites."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!