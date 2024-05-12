No speech for you! Anti-Semitic Duke students walk out on Jerry Seinfeld's commencement

(FOX NEWS) -- Dozens of students at Duke University walked out on legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s commencement speech on Sunday, with some chanting "free Palestine," according to videos of the ceremony posted on social media.

The student protesters staged the walkout just as Seinfeld, who is Jewish and a vocal supporter of Israel, was introduced, according to the videos.

student walkout at Duke university commencement as Jerry Seinfeld’s speech is announced. his introduction by university president is being drowned out by “free free Palestine” chants ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/oNLesaput3 — the great clown snorman (@iamschvitzing) May 12, 2024

Some students carried Palestinian flags as they left the stadium. Other graduates and guests chanted "Jerry! Jerry!" as the comedian took the stage to receive an honorary degree.

