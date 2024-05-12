A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
No speech for you! Anti-Semitic Duke students walk out on Jerry Seinfeld's commencement

'Just swing the bat and pray is not a bad approach to a lot of things'

Published May 12, 2024 at 4:10pm

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Dozens of students at Duke University walked out on legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s commencement speech on Sunday, with some chanting "free Palestine," according to videos of the ceremony posted on social media.

The student protesters staged the walkout just as Seinfeld, who is Jewish and a vocal supporter of Israel, was introduced, according to the videos.

Some students carried Palestinian flags as they left the stadium. Other graduates and guests chanted "Jerry! Jerry!" as the comedian took the stage to receive an honorary degree.

Read the full story ›

