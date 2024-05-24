Nominee grilled for sending male serial predator and rapist to women's prison

Joe Biden recently boasted of appointing hundreds of judges during his three years in office, and at least two U.S. senators have confirmed that is one of the top reasons he should not be re-elected in November, as the influence of those appointees will last years, or longer, beyond the end of Biden's White House.

Because one of those nominated by Biden thought it was a good idea to send a 6-foot-2 convicted rapist and serial predator to a women's prison.

Because he now claims he's a woman.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, confronted U.S. Magistrate Sarah Netburn during a Senate hearing.

"So, you took a six-foot-two serial rapist — serial child rapist — with male genitalia, and he said, 'You know, I'd like to be in a women’s prison.' And your answer was, 'That sounds great to me'"? Cruz demanded of her.

It is the Washington Stand that has highlighted the reaction to Netburn's transgender activist actions.

The Bureau of Prisons had rejected the demand from offender William McClain, who later called himself July Justine Shelby, for the transfer citing the danger he would pose.

After all, he admitted raping a nine-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, and served 18 years, before his release and subsequent violations and imprisonment.

Officials with the BOP worried he would sexually molest female inmates, but Netburn stepped in and insulted them.

"The overwhelming evidence suggests that BOP’s decision to deny [McClain/Shelby] a transfer to a women’s facility is based on bias and fear and not evidence. It is not reasonably related to the legitimate penological interest of protecting prisoners," Netburn claimed.

Further, she charged, 'The BOP has violated Petitioner’s Eighth Amendment rights by refusing to transfer [him] to a women’s facility, and that refusal is not reasonably related to legitimate penological interests."

She wrote there were "no signs" the "kiddie porn distributor" would re-offend, the report said.

McClain subsequently was moved to the FMC Carswell female prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined Cruz is blasting Netburn, "The Board of Prisons said, 'What planet did you parachute in from? You're going to a male prison with this kind of record?' And you sent him to a female prison, didn't you? You said that the Board of Prisons was trying to violate Ms. Shelby — former Mr. McClain's — constitutional rights, didn't you?" he demanded.

Netburn immediately equated gender mutilation with "medical needs."

After his initial sentence and release, McClain violated parole and was in prison until 2015, when he started hormone injections.

The next year he was arrested for sending child porn to another man, and was sentenced to another 15 years.

Cruz accused Netburn of acting as a "political activist," and not a "judge."

"This hearing was fantastic, because it demonstrated once again how vital it is that Biden not be given four more years to destroy the integrity of another institution: the federal courts," said Laura Ingraham on Fox News Wednesday night.

